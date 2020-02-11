Short Interest in Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Expands By 49.0%

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.
Pro-Dex stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,254. The company has a market cap of $77.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.58. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.
Pro-Dex Company Profile
Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.
