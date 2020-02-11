Short Interest in Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Expands By 49.0%

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 9,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Pro-Dex stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,254. The company has a market cap of $77.44 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.58. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. THB Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 88,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 47,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 49,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

