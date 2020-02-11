Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Declines By 33.3%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAL shares. ValuEngine lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Salisbury Bancorp from $42.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of SAL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073. The company has a market cap of $124.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.05. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.26 and a 52-week high of $49.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp in the third quarter worth $202,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 33,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

