Short Interest in Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Declines By 87.9%

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the January 15th total of 114,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 655,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Technical Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Technical Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCCO traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 30,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,146. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25. Technical Communications has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Technical Communications had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

