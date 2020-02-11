Short Interest in United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Grows By 39.1%

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the January 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get United Bancshares Inc. OH alerts:

NASDAQ UBOH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.61. 2,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from United Bancshares Inc. OH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancshares Inc. OH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancshares Inc. OH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.