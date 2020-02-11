Short Interest in VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) Grows By 44.3%

VEON Ltd (NASDAQ:VEON) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the January 15th total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,161,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

VEON traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,715,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,325. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.81. VEON has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in VEON in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in VEON in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VEON in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in VEON by 5,198.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.29.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice and data telecommunication services through a range of mobile and fixed-line technologies. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless Internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

