Short Interest in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Drops By 47.6%

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a drop of 47.6% from the January 15th total of 64,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XELB shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of XCel Brands in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine cut XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XCel Brands stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 94,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,844. XCel Brands has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.93 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). XCel Brands had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that XCel Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

