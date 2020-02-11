Short Interest in YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Declines By 70.1%

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,500 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the January 15th total of 128,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 786,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on YayYo in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price objective for the company.

YAYO stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,356. YayYo has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

About YayYo

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

