Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIE. Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €127.69 ($148.47).

Shares of FRA SIE traded up €1.14 ($1.33) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €109.44 ($127.26). 2,472,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €115.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.51. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

