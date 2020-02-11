Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Purchases 103,174 Shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC increased its position in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,348 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 103,174 shares during the quarter. Middlefield Banc comprises about 1.5% of Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in Middlefield Banc were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Middlefield Banc by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 24,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

In other news, Director Robert W. Toth acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $25,610.00. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

MBCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

MBCN traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Middlefield Banc Corp has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.15 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Middlefield Banc Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.