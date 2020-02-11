Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 124%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

SWIR traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.93. The stock had a trading volume of 222,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,289. The stock has a market cap of $359.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.51. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $15.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless during the third quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. 32.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

