Sigma Planning Corp Buys 730 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

SU stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. The stock had a trading volume of 175,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,796. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

