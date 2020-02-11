Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 470.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 114,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 94,599 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 186,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 52,675 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 42,328 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 681.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 38,318 shares during the period.

CIBR stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.55. 6,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,909. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.52.

