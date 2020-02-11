Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 15,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,767. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $110.76 and a 52 week high of $130.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.01.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

