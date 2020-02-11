Sigma Planning Corp Has $405,000 Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $403,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CEQP. TheStreet cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

Shares of NYSE:CEQP traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.25. 252,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,029. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a boost from Crestwood Equity Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,190.48%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

