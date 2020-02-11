Sigma Planning Corp Has $491,000 Position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 383.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $292.48. 368,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,793. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $222.00 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

