Sigma Planning Corp Has $515,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $19.78. 301,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,927,064. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $14.82 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of KeyCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In other KeyCorp news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $169,959.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

