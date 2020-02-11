Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cryder Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $91,128,000. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $77,454,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after acquiring an additional 151,566 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 13.4% during the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,361,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Bickham sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.01, for a total transaction of $2,524,904.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,744,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,068 shares of company stock valued at $13,650,907 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $532.30. 595,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,863. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $335.22 and a twelve month high of $537.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.27.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

