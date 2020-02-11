Sigma Planning Corp Sells 575 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $121,277,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8,673.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,087,947 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,547 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,605,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $168,476,000 after acquiring an additional 825,828 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in General Motors by 206.5% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,116,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,835,000 after acquiring an additional 752,072 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Motors by 28.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,931,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $109,856,000 after acquiring an additional 640,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,380,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,475,822. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. General Motors has a 52 week low of $32.97 and a 52 week high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on General Motors from to in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

