Signaturefd LLC Acquires 1,036 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $4.75 on Tuesday, hitting $368.04. 691,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,024,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $368.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.16.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.20.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

