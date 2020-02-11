Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 74.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392,370 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,285,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,300 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,040,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,273,906. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.