Signaturefd LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,927 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.30. 1,515,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $188.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

