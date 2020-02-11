Signaturefd LLC Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,348 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 22.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.34.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.23. 1,862,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,295. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.75. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $219.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.11%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

