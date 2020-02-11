Signaturefd LLC Has $5.58 Million Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,723 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Signaturefd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,551,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,436,000 after buying an additional 20,602 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,263,000 after acquiring an additional 341,086 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 497,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 55,198 shares during the period. Tlwm boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 432,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 332,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,803. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $50.03.

