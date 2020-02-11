Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,773 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in United Technologies by 7,504.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after buying an additional 1,123,106 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 184.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $136,744,000 after acquiring an additional 649,502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in United Technologies by 228.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $115,454,000 after acquiring an additional 588,243 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 281.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,864,000 after acquiring an additional 361,397 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UTX shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.53.

Shares of UTX traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,397,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,864. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.87. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $121.48 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $135.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.