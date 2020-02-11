Signaturefd LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 41,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 600,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 76.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $54.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,769,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $44.51 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average of $52.74.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TFC. UBS Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

In related news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.