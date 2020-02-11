Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,755 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $141,819,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth $117,367,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $66,605,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,003,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,568,000 after purchasing an additional 791,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,462,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,231,000 after purchasing an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.14. 486,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,355. The stock has a market cap of $115.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $82.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.