Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

SVM opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.20 million and a PE ratio of 21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$7.69.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.31, for a total transaction of C$227,073.60. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$72,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at C$576,304. Insiders sold 114,900 shares of company stock worth $743,923 over the last ninety days.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

