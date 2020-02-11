Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Eight Capital

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its target price hoisted by Eight Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$7.60 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.
SVM opened at C$5.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.20 million and a PE ratio of 21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Silvercorp Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.71 and a 12-month high of C$7.69.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.
