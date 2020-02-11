Simon Property Group Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.10 (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Simon Property Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Simon Property Group has a payout ratio of 113.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.2%.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $1.88 on Tuesday, reaching $141.18. 1,640,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,108. The stock has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $186.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.81.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

