Simplex Trading LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 280.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,635,000 after buying an additional 1,246,529 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,586,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,440,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,775,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 195,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,733. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $50.66 and a 1 year high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

