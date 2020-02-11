Simplex Trading LLC Decreases Stock Position in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX)

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,205 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $11,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 696,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192,100 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 11.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MX traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.56. The stock had a trading volume of 194,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,661. Magnachip Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 79,493 shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $1,121,646.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,060. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

