Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 532.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAE. ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

HAE traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.22. 19,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,807. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.34. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $80.24 and a 12-month high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

