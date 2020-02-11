Simplex Trading LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000.

URE stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.95. 431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,926. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a 12-month low of $68.42 and a 12-month high of $94.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.90.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

