Simplex Trading LLC Sells 128 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Simplex Trading LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $108.11. 18,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,650. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.92. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.