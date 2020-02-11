Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWO. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,479. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $184.64 and a 1-year high of $223.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.09.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

