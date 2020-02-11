Simplex Trading LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO)

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) by 72.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,020 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCO. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 111,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCO traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.48. 121,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,185. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.28. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $22.80.

