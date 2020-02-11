Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $36.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.34 million, a P/E ratio of 72.28 and a beta of -0.48.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $798,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,922,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,716,596.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Simulations Plus by 444.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $281,000. 45.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

