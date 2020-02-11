SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 777,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,297,000 after purchasing an additional 105,107 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

SITE Centers stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.75. 1,432,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,173. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $15.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $14.13.

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

