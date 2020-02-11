SkyOak Wealt LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN stock traded up $10.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,144.40. 4,905,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,082. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,899.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,814.48. The company has a market cap of $1,085.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,566.76 and a 52-week high of $2,055.72.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,313.78.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,267,612 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

