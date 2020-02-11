Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (ZZZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on February 25th

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of TSE ZZZ traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 54,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,130. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The firm has a market cap of $777.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.33. Sleep Country Canada has a 52-week low of C$16.01 and a 52-week high of C$22.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.00.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

