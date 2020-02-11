SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on SMA Solar Technology and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of ETR:S92 traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €35.16 ($40.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,058. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of €17.29 ($20.10) and a fifty-two week high of €40.00 ($46.51). The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is €28.80.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes photovoltaic (PV) inverters, transformers, choke coils, and monitoring and energy management systems for PV systems worldwide. It operates through Residential, Commercial, Utility, Storage, and Digital Energy segments.

