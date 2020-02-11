SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 82.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $733,345.00 and $101,493.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmileyCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000152 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About SmileyCoin

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmileyCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmileyCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.