Smith Asset Management Group LP Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Smith Asset Management Group LP decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 14,270 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Smith Asset Management Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,353,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,508.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,117. The company has a market capitalization of $1,044.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,508.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,421.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,290.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.