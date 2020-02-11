Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Sodexo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Sodexo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sodexo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Sodexo in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sodexo has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Sodexo stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,472. Sodexo has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

