Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.31.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $102.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.92. Solaredge Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $112.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $112,842.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,068.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $2,229,603.85. Insiders have sold 188,638 shares of company stock worth $17,636,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 33.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,353,000 after buying an additional 131,352 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $382,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

