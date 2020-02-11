SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded SolarWinds from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SolarWinds from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SolarWinds from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of SolarWinds from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SolarWinds presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

NYSE:SWI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.81. The stock had a trading volume of 143,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.67. SolarWinds has a 1-year low of $16.21 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarWinds news, EVP John Pagliuca sold 18,222 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $350,226.84. Also, CEO Kevin B. Thompson sold 12,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $239,971.32. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,181 shares of company stock valued at $754,035. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

