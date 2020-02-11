Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 145.5% from the January 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ SNOA traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. 11,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,143. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.27. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.70% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

