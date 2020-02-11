Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises about 0.7% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 39.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.56. 64,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,314. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $71.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

