Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a payout ratio of 29.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southern National Banc. of Virginia to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

SONA stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. 35,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,458. The company has a market cap of $384.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.03 million during the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other news, Chairman Georgia S. Derrico bought 40,000 shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 514,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $325,918. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

