Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Short Interest Update

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 103.6% from the January 15th total of 53,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOV. Canaan Partners VIII LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,550,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spark Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,697,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of LOV stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.00. 128,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,589. Spark Networks has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $17.64.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

