SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Hits New 52-Week High at $45.14

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $45.10, with a volume of 4321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.94.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

